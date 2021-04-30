TD Securities Lowers CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $88.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.

CONE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.

CONE traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,228. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

