TD Securities Lowers CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Price Target to $88.00

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) had its price target cut by analysts at TD Securities from $92.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 21.05% from the company’s current price.
CONE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised CyrusOne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.08.
CONE traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,228. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.83. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.46. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $61.64 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in CyrusOne by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 185,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 26,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CyrusOne by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 163,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,949,000 after purchasing an additional 61,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its stake in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.
See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.