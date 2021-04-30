TD Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Methanex (TSE:MX)

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$62.50 price target on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.42% from the stock’s current price.

MX has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Methanex to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.42.

Get Methanex alerts:

MX stock traded down C$0.97 on Friday, reaching C$44.83. 334,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,156. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$17.85 and a 12 month high of C$62.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$49.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of -17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$843.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Methanex will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.