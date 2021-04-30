TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $216.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

TEL opened at $138.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.05. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $138.25.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

In other news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,202.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 527.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

