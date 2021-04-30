Team (TISI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Team (NYSE:TISI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.68) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $207.30 million during the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%.

Shares of TISI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.84. 1,524 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,226. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.98. Team has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $303.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Separately, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

