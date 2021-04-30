Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Team17 Group PLC (OTCMKTS:TSVNF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

TSVNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised shares of Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Team17 Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Investec upgraded shares of Team17 Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Team17 Group stock remained flat at $$10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $10.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.63.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

