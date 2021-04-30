Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0404 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Teck Resources has a payout ratio of 23.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teck Resources to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.4%.

TECK stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 5,868,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,602. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $23.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.46. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TECK. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

