Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,800 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the March 31st total of 118,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 172,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the third quarter worth $60,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.8% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $588.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $102.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. Equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGLS shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.