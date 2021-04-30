Tecnoglass (TGLS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect Tecnoglass to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $102.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.14 million. On average, analysts expect Tecnoglass to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.31 million, a PE ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 15.94%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGLS. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Tecnoglass from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

