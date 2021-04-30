Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

TFRFF opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tefron has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Tefron Company Profile

Tefron Ltd. produces and sells fashion products in Israel. It offers intimate, active, and lifestyle wear. The company was founded in 1977 and is based in Misgav, Israel.

