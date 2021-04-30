Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tefron Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TFRFF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 64.0% from the March 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
TFRFF opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Tefron has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.
Tefron Company Profile
Recommended Story: Arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Tefron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tefron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.