Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) Short Interest Up 64.5% in April

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,800 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the March 31st total of 32,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 125,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ TEKK opened at $9.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

