Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teladoc Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson analyst H. Baade anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.88.

NYSE TDOC opened at $170.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.13. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.48 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total transaction of $704,308.50. Insiders sold a total of 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $23,996,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 560.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 132 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 228.9% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

