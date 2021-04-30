Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Down 41.8% in April

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS TKOI opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Telkonet has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.22.

About Telkonet

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

