Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Short Interest Down 41.8% in April

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 41.8% from the March 31st total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 515,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS TKOI opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Telkonet has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.22.
About Telkonet
