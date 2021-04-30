Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Shares Sold by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,907 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Telos worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TLS. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Telos during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Telos by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Telos by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 80,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 63,516 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its position in shares of Telos by 87.5% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Telos during the fourth quarter worth about $1,649,000.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In other Telos news, VP David S. Easley sold 170,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $5,636,994.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,183,808. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of Telos stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,969,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,046,628 shares of company stock worth $100,538,724 over the last ninety days.

TLS stock opened at $33.56 on Friday. Telos Co. has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $41.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.69.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

