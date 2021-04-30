TELUS (T) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion.

TSE:T opened at C$25.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$34.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.10, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.79. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$22.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$25.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on T shares. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.00.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

