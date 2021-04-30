TELUS (TU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts expect TELUS to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TELUS alerts:

Shares of TU opened at $20.85 on Friday. TELUS has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $21.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a report on Friday, February 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.89.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.