Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target Increased to $50.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 30.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

TPX stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.17. 52,741 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,179,881. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.49. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 14,587 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total transaction of $577,645.20. Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,603.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,672 shares of company stock worth $8,839,624. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Independent Portfolio Consultants Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 45.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

