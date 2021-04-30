TENA Market Capitalization Achieves $13.47 Million (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 76.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. TENA has a total market cap of $13.47 million and approximately $19,612.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TENA has traded 177.8% higher against the US dollar. One TENA coin can currently be bought for $4.53 or 0.00007811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00065510 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00019620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00070205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.26 or 0.00761279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00094104 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,373.83 or 0.07545897 BTC.

TENA Coin Profile

TENA is a coin. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,974,535 coins. The official website for TENA is tenaprotocol.io . TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TENA’s official message board is medium.com/tenaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

