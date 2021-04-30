Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Short Interest Up 64.9% in April

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,300 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the March 31st total of 475,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TENX stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73. Tenax Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46). As a group, research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

