Tennant Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Tennant has increased its dividend payment by 6.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of TNC stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,389. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. Tennant has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $83.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.43.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.88 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tennant will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $230,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,656,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 14,641 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,846 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

