TenX (PAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.79 Million

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One TenX coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TenX has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TenX has a total market cap of $24.58 million and approximately $3.79 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TenX is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TenX using one of the exchanges listed above.

