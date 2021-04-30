Terex (NYSE:TEX) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Terex (NYSE:TEX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TEX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Terex from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Terex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

TEX traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.99. 1,004,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -783.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terex will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $401,900.00. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock worth $6,969,687. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Terex by 11,851.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,449,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $265,310,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378,659 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 116.3% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 6,096,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277,715 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 21,369.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,886,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873,134 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Terex by 49.1% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,164,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Terex by 2,882.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,992,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,252 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

