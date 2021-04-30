Terex (NYSE:TEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.34 EPS

Terex (NYSE:TEX) released its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Terex had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.35%. Terex updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.350-2.550 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

Shares of Terex stock traded down $1.21 on Friday, reaching $46.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,004,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,478. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.59. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -783.17 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TEX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.88.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $401,900.00. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 53,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $2,129,283.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 168,104 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,687 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

