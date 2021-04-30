TerraUSD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42.26 Million (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. TerraUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $42.26 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraUSD alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006732 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00016548 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000126 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000471 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD (UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,957,119,273 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TerraUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.