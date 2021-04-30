Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%.

NASDAQ:TBNK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.04. 1,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,562. The company has a market capitalization of $238.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.57. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.23 and a 1-year high of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd.

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

