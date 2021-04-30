Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 398.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

TSLA opened at $677.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.61 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The stock has a market cap of $649.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.44, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $686.40 and a 200-day moving average of $654.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

