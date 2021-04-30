Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 44.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,294,658,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $26.96 on Friday, reaching $703.96. 931,852 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,683,859. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $686.40 and a 200-day moving average of $654.25. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.61 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $675.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. New Street Research raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,653 shares of company stock worth $108,541,374 in the last three months. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

