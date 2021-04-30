Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.4% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA traded up $28.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $705.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,683,859. The firm has a market cap of $676.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $686.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $654.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.61 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,653 shares of company stock valued at $108,541,374. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

