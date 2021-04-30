Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA stock traded up $17.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $694.84. 449,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,683,859. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $654.25. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $666.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,359.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,653 shares of company stock worth $108,541,374. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

