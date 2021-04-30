Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino Sells 1,500 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $32.09 on Friday, reaching $709.09. 2,314,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,683,859. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,435.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $686.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,710,897,000 after purchasing an additional 297,388 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Tesla by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

