Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading Up 3.8%

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $704.98 and last traded at $702.91. Approximately 986,824 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 34,683,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $677.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.93.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $654.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $674.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,359.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,653 shares of company stock worth $108,541,374 in the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

