Tether Hits Market Capitalization of $51.00 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $51.00 billion and approximately $98.87 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063126 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $164.10 or 0.00283115 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $627.46 or 0.01082521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00026731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.89 or 0.00700255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,779.52 or 0.99683312 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 52,406,291,004 coins and its circulating supply is 50,995,053,229 coins. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tether’s official website is tether.to

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by traditional currency and cash equivalents held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed for 1 USD through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process according to its whitepaper. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals (not publicly auditable yet). “

Tether Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.