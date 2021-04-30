Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Tetra Tech has raised its dividend payment by 69.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Tetra Tech has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Tetra Tech to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

Tetra Tech stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.63. The stock had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,329. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $64.83 and a one year high of $144.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.43 and its 200 day moving average is $125.45.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total transaction of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,308.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,631 shares of company stock worth $3,973,242. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.14.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

