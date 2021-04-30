Tetragon Financial Group Ltd to Issue Dividend of $0.10 (LON:TFG)

Tetragon Financial Group Ltd (LON:TFG) declared a dividend on Friday, April 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share on Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TFG opened at GBX 10 ($0.13) on Friday. Tetragon Financial Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 10.60 ($0.14). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 9.64.

