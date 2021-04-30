Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.25 Million

Analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) will announce $237.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.70 million and the lowest is $215.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $280.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full-year sales of $929.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $848.00 million to $975.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $937.17 million, with estimates ranging from $887.00 million to $985.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TCBI. Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,103,815.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $68.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.33. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

