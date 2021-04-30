Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,393 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total value of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,143,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $185.82 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $105.45 and a one year high of $197.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXN. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

