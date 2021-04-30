Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $1.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.68. 52,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,020. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.89. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $104.94.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.29.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $6,888,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

