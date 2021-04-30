Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given New $1,240.00 Price Target at Truist

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Truist from $100.00 to $1,240.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TXRH. Robert W. Baird lowered Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

TXRH stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,020. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $41.68 and a 1-year high of $104.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397. Company insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.8% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 29.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

