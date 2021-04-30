Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TXRH. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,020. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $41.68 and a 1 year high of $104.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.89.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $75,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. 6.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

