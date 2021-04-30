Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on TXRH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.35.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $103.71 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $104.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average is $83.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. Analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,771,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock worth $10,386,397 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 5,870.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,541,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,693 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 49.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

