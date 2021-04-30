Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Raised to $104.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target upped by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 3.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TXRH. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

TXRH stock traded up $3.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,020. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $104.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.89.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 2.19%. Equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,036,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,812 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 333,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

