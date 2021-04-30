Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Director Sells $689,600.00 in Stock

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00.

TXT traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,187. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.74. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $64.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays upgraded Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

