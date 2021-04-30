TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Scotiabank

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.38. The stock had a trading volume of 7,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,245. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $24.39 and a fifty-two week high of $87.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in TFI International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in TFI International by 174.8% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.