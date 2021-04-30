TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) Issues Earnings Results

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.38%.

NASDAQ TFSL traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,791. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.23 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $21.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $44,426.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,876 shares in the company, valued at $2,156,465.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

