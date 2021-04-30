TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 4.5%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $44.95. 9,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,513,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151,798.69% and a negative return on equity of 223.96%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. Equities research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.