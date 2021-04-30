TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Up 4.5%

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s stock price shot up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.15 and last traded at $44.95. 9,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,513,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.02.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.
The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.32 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.04 and a 200 day moving average of $42.29.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGTX)
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
Featured Story: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.