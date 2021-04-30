The Aaron’s Company, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AAN)

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Aaron’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Aaron’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Aaron’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Shares of AAN stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.82. The Aaron’s has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $34.26.

The firm also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s payout ratio is 20.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 380.8% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 397,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after buying an additional 314,510 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 13.4% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,084,000 after purchasing an additional 202,566 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in The Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $227,000.

About The Aaron's

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

