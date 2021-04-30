The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) is Cubic Asset Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cubic Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. The Allstate accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $8,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $443,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at about $373,392,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after purchasing an additional 73,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.20.

NYSE ALL opened at $127.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $127.97.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

