The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $127.88.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ALL stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.78. The company had a trading volume of 56,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,626. The Allstate has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $127.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.06%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

