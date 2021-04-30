The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%.

Shares of The Bancorp stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.43. 16,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.29 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.48.

In other The Bancorp news, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000.00. Also, Director Daniela Mielke bought 3,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

