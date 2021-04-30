The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.45

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$69.45 and traded as high as C$78.77. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$78.53, with a volume of 2,992,951 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$77.00 price objective (up from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC raised The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$83.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.69.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.21 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.