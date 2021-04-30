The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises about 0.7% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $12,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newport Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 49,550,937 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,606,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,244,004 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,688,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,081 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Boeing by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,508,555 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,607,282,000 after buying an additional 1,673,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,562,147 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $976,576,000 after purchasing an additional 331,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark cut their price target on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $234.17.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $1.85 on Friday, reaching $234.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,691,273. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.55. The company has a market cap of $136.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

